Carl Edwards Reportedly Declines Offer To Be Aric Almirola’s Recplacement

Although nothing’s been made official, it’s reasonable to assume Aric Almirola’s back injury will force the driver to miss some time. That would leave an open spot in Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43, a spot that could be filled by Carl Edwards.

But don’t get your hopes up.

The former Joe Gibbs Racing driver did receive a call from RPM about replacing Almirola while he recovers, but he declined, FOX Sports Alan Cavanna reported on “NASCAR Race Hub” on Monday. Cavanna also offered insight into what Almirola, who fractured his T5 vertebrae in a fiery wreck at Kansas Speedweay, will face during his recovery.

Personally, we’re not surprised Edwards declined this offer. The driver, who retired from NASCAR in January, has been a little busy doing what most people do in retirement: Setting world records in modified Toyota SUVs.

Edwards, though, has left the door open for a return to the sport, although we already know he won’t be replacing the soon-to-be retired Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images