Chase Elliott Calls Danica Patrick ‘Tough Old Bird’ After Wreck At Kansas

Danica Patrick is many things: race car driver, philanthropist, trailblazer and fitness guru all come to mind. Chase Elliott, though, has provided a description of Patrick that we haven’t heard before.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was involved in a fiery wreck at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, an incident that left Aric Almiorla with a fractured back. Patrick, though, somehow exited her “Wonder Woman” car uninjured, much to the amazement of her fellow Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series brethren.

Perhaps no one was more impressed than Elliott, though, who can be heard over in-car audio referring to Patrick as a “pretty tough old bird.” His reaction, as well as the reactions of others, can be heard in a video uploaded to NASCAR’s YouTube on Tuesday.

While Patrick might appreciate the words of encouragement, she appeared anything but encouraged during her post-crash interview.

Personally, we’re not crazy about the phrase “tough old bird.” Iron-clad aged eagle, on the other hand, has a good ring to it.

Thumbnail photo Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images