Clint Bowyer Says He, Not Dale Earnhardt Jr., Would Throw Epic Victory Party

NASCAR fans in Kansas probably would be happy to attend any victory party, but a Dale Earnhardt Jr. bash probably would be tops on their lists.

Clint Bowyer, though, seems to think Earnhardt wouldn’t be a very good host.

“What is he gonna have, a bike riding party?” Bowyer said at Kansas Speedway on Friday, via FOX Sports. “What has happened to this guy?”

Bowyer, a Kansas native, is referring to Earnhardt’s recent taking up of cycling. Both drivers are in the midst of lengthy winless draughts, with Bowyer’s last checkered flag coming in 2012, and Earnhardt’s in 2015.

But with Sunday’s Go Bowling 400 taking place in Bowyer’s home state, not only does he have a chance to win in front of his hometown fans, but also an opportunity to throw a party for the ages.

“We would have a large time,” Bowyer said, via FOX Sports. “I know the hot-spots around here and (Earnhardt) doesn’t. I think probably everybody would have an open invite.”

Both of these drivers probably know how to have a good time. But with the way they behave sometimes, it might be best for them to not celebrate under the same roof.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images