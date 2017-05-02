Colin Kaepernick Donated Custom Suits In Front Of New York Parole Office

Share this:

Colin Kaepernick continues to deliver on his promise to help communities that are in need.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who currently is a free agent, stopped by a New York parole office on Saturday and donated two large boxes of custom made suits. Kaepernick made the donation to 100 Suits, an organization that gives free business attire to men and women looking for employment.

That's love!!!! When you have Superbowl quarter back Colin Kaepernick and Hot 97 host Nessa personally drop off over two huge uhaul boxes of custom made suits at our office @ Queens parole. #100suits #lovelife #knowyoirrightscamp#hot97 A post shared by Kevin Element Livingston (@100suits) on Apr 29, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

Community first !! 100suits & Colin Kaepernick @ Queens parole A post shared by Kevin Element Livingston (@100suits) on Apr 30, 2017 at 5:28am PDT

100 Suits also offers a free tailor service so individuals who find clothes can have them altered if necessary.

Kaepernick has spent his offseason helping a few different causes. He helped charter a plane of supplies to refugees in Somalia, and also donated $50,000 to Meals on Wheels, among other various acts of kindness.

We still think Kaepernick will find another NFL home before the 2017 season gets underway.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images