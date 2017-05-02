Colin Kaepernick Donated Custom Suits In Front Of New York Parole Office

Colin Kaepernick continues to deliver on his promise to help communities that are in need.
The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who currently is a free agent, stopped by a New York parole office on Saturday and donated two large boxes of custom made suits. Kaepernick made the donation to 100 Suits, an organization that gives free business attire to men and women looking for employment.
100 Suits also offers a free tailor service so individuals who find clothes can have them altered if necessary.
Kaepernick has spent his offseason helping a few different causes. He helped charter a plane of supplies to refugees in Somalia, and also donated $50,000 to Meals on Wheels, among other various acts of kindness.
We still think Kaepernick will find another NFL home before the 2017 season gets underway.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
