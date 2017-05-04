Hanley Ramirez Knew He’d Return To Boston After Red Sox Traded Him In 2005

Share this:

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez was traded by the Red Sox to the Florida Marlins in 2005, but he always knew he would come back to Boston.

Ramirez felt no animosity towards the Red Sox organization after he was traded and used the trade as an opportunity to showcase his talents in the major leagues.

To hear more from Ramirez about his return to Boston, check out part two of the three-part interview with Red Sox historian Gordon Edes in the video above.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images