Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett Joining Tom Brady At Kentucky Derby

It appears all three New England Patriots quarterbacks will be on hand at Churchill Downs this Saturday.

The Kentucky Derby has been a staple of Tom Brady’s spring schedule for years now, and this time around, he brought his two understudies, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett, along with him.

Brady’s 2017 Derby crew also includes wide receiver Julian Edelman, according to a photo tweeted Friday by Patriots radio analyst Scott Zolak.

All 3 QBs on trip pic.twitter.com/x65wVCvxe9 — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) May 5, 2017

Patriots wideout Danny Amendola and tight end Rob Gronkowski reportedly are expected to attend the Kentucky Derby, as well, though neither appeared in the pre-flight photo.

Brady has been known to make some adventurous fashion choices on Derby day, but so far, the leader in that department has to be Brissett, seen sporting the pink jacket in the photo above.

Garoppolo, meanwhile, is staring at yet another season on the New England bench after the Patriots did not trade him before the NFL draft, but his relationship with Brady seems to be holding up just fine.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images