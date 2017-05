Share this:

The Boston Red Sox have been struggling to produce offense lately but Red Sox manager John Farrell is seeing improvement.

After Boston’s 5-4 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night, Farrell said he is pleased with the top half of his lineup, but would like to see more from the entire group as a whole.

