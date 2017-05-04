NFL Rumors: Patriots Host 2014 Second-Round Pick Ego Ferguson On Tryout

Share this:

Tweet







Taylor Mays reportedly won’t be the only veteran free agent attending the New England Patriots’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Defensive tackle Ego Ferguson also will try out for the Patriots, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Thursday.

Ferguson, a 2014 second-round draft pick (51st overall) by the Bears out of LSU, was waived Chicago on March 31, then claimed by the Green Bay Packers on April 3. He was waived again two days later after failing his physical.

The 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive lineman hasn’t appeared in a game since 2015. He has 26 tackles and two sacks in 20 career games. Knee and shoulder injuries, plus a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, sidetracked Ferguson’s career.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports Images