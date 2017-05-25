Red Sox Offense Finding Ways To Score Without Hitting Home Runs

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox have found ways to score runs without the use of the long ball in 2017.

The Red Sox are currently last in Major League Baseball with 38 home runs as a team but Boston isn’t worried and believe the power will come as the season progresses.

In the meantime, Boston is has been more aggressive in the batters box and on the base path and have scored 32 runs in the last three games played.

For more on the Red Sox aggressive offense, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images