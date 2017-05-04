Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Kyle Kendrick To Make Boston Debut In Finale

Share this:

Tweet







Caleb Joseph said it himself: The Baltimore Orioles can’t wait to “get the hell out of Boston.” But the O’s still have one more game to play before they can get rid of their American League East rivals.

The Boston Red Sox will battle Baltimore at Fenway Park on Thursday night in the finale of a four-game series that’s featured all sorts of fireworks. Boston will send a new arm to the mound in right-hander Kyle Kendrick, who will make his Red Sox debut after getting promoted from Triple-A Pawtucket earlier in the day.

Kendrick, who is filling the rotation spot of the injured Steven Wright, hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2015 with the Colorado Rockies. He allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings in his last outing for Pawtucket, though, and hasn’t surrendered a run in 11 consecutive minor league innings.

Jackie Bradley Jr. returns to his center field post batting seventh after getting Wednesday night off. Josh Rutledge will bat behind Bradley and play third base after Marco Hernandez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder injury.

Here are the lineups for Thursday night’s Red Sox vs. Orioles game.

RED SOX (15-12)

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Josh Rutledge, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Kyle Kendrick, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

ORIOLES (16-10)

TBA

Tyler Wilson, RHP (1-1, 5.40 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images