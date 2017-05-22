Seahawks’ Michael Bennett Vows To Boycott Seattle Times After Critical Column

Share this:

The Seattle Times apparently has made an enemy in Michael Bennett.

The Seattle Seahawks defensive end tweeted Sunday that he would be boycotting the newspaper for the remainder of his career in wake of a column published with the headline: “Seahawks’ Michael Bennett does great things, but why the immaturity?”

The column detailed Bennett’s charity work, outgoing personality and relentless play on the field, but ended with a note about his behavior following the Seahawks’ loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Divisional Round, as well as his recent spat with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

“So props there. Props for everything above. It’s just that. … I still can’t get some images out of my head,” Seattle Times columnist Matt Calkins wrote, as transcribed by For The Win’s Andrew Joseph. “I was 10 feet away from Bennett after that playoff loss to the Falcons when he ripped into a reporter for asking a fair question about the pass rush. He called him a “non-playing (expletive)” and asked what kind of adversity he’d been through, implying that there was no way it could be on par with an NFL player.

“Well, that reporter survived cancer, which Bennett obviously didn’t know. But the fact that he never apologized or even acknowledged it reeks of immaturity.”

Bennett informed the newspaper of his boycott on Twitter.

@seattletimes @Matt_Calkins My boycott has just started against you guys — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 21, 2017

@seattletimes @Matt_Calkins I will never talk to seattle times the rest of my career n will encourage my teammates to do the same — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 21, 2017

Calkins respectfully responded to the 31-year-old’s threat.

I'm sorry you feel this way. I actually have a lot of respect for you. https://t.co/utq4xnx3YU — Matt Calkins (@Matt_Calkins) May 21, 2017

While no one likes being called immature, boycotting a major metropolitan newspaper is a drastic move to make, but Bennett isn’t one to shy away from his convictions.

