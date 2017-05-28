Spike Lee May Have Spilled The Beans On Colin Kaepernick’s New NFL Team

Share this:

Tweet







The ball appears to be rolling on Colin Kaepernick signing with the Seattle Seahawks, but a deal hasn’t happened yet.

Or has it?

Movie director and unabashed sports fan Spike Lee seemed pretty convinced the free agent quarterback is headed to Seattle. On Saturday, Lee posted a photo of him and Kaepernick to Instagram with a very straightforward caption.

“Big Love Shoutout To The Head Coach Pete Carroll For Signing My Brother Colin Kaepernick To The Seattle Seahawks,” Lee wrote. “The Truth Is On Your Side. Much Success For The Coming NFL Season.”

That sure sounds like the Seahawks signed Kaepernick.

Alas, Lee since deleted the post, and Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta confirmed that Kaepernick had not, in fact, signed with the Seahawks.

Despite a report to the contrary, the Seahawks have not signed Colin Kaepernick. He visited Thursday, but nothing has happened since. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) May 27, 2017

Seattle is a likely destination for Kaepernick, though; the former San Francisco 49ers QB met with the team Thursday, and Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett even said recently that Kaepernick would be a “perfect fit” on the NFC West squad.

Lee also is a good friend of Kaepernick’s who has supported the 29-year-old in his social activism, so maybe Spike knows something we don’t. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport also speculated earlier in the week that Kaepernick could be signed sometime over Memorial Day weekend. But as of Sunday, the free agent signal-caller still is without an NFL team — for now.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images