Spurs Vs. Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online

The San Antonio Spurs evened their second-round NBA playoff series with the Houston Rockets in Game 2 on Wednesday, but the victory didn’t come without consequence.

In the fourth quarter of the contest, Spurs point guard Tony Parker went down with injury, which was later deemed a ruptured left quadriceps tendon. Parker underwent surgery Friday and will miss the remainder of the postseason.

The Rockets will try to capitalize on the hobbled Spurs and pick up a win in Game 3 at the Toyota Center on Friday night.

Here’s how you can watch Spurs vs. Rockets online.

When: Friday, May 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

