Stephen Curry Takes Jab At Madison Bumgarner’s Dirt Bike Accident

The Golden State Warriors aren’t thrilled about playing the Utah Jazz in their second-round NBA playoff series.

Matt Barnes and Andre Iguodala were vocal about their distaste for Utah, as they are under the impression that the Beehive State lacks exciting nightlife.

At Warriors practice Monday, Stephen Curry was asked how he’d spend his days off in Salt Lake City and the two-time MVP responded with a jab at a fellow Bay Area athlete.

Steph Curry joked about what he'll do on his days off in Utah. "I won't be riding a dirt bike, shout out to MadBum." pic.twitter.com/awBYIcfXQG — KNBR (@KNBR) May 1, 2017

While Curry’s comment comes as a friendly joke, it probably wasn’t well received by San Francisco Giants fans. On April 21, Giants ace Madison Bumgarner was involved in a dirt bike accident in which he sustained bruised ribs and an AC sprain in his left shoulder. The right-hander is expected to be sidelined until after the All Star Game.

Too soon, Steph. Too soon.

Thumbnail photo via Jaime Valdez/USA TODAY Sports Images