The Dish: MLB Quarter-Season MVPs, Shocking Developments Of Early 2017

We’re roughly a quarter of the way through the 2017 Major League Baseball season, and some things have gone as expected. But other things? Not so much.

There have been several surprising developments over the first month-plus, which could make for an interesting summer in which unpredictability reigns supreme.

The Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians, for instance, entered this season as the favorites to represent the National League and American League, respectively, in the World Series after squaring off in a legendary, seven-game Fall Classic in 2016. But some other clubs have started strong in 2017, giving reason to believe we might not have a rematch after all.

The latest episode of “The Dish” looked at the most stunning developments so far and aimed to figure out which trends will continue as the season progresses. The NESN.com crew also broke down the Boston Red Sox’s start to the year, David Ross’ success on “Dancing with the Stars,” which players deserve MVP consideration and who you should target in fantasy baseball.

Check out all of the fun in the video above.