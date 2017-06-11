Cavs, Warriors Reportedly Won’t Face ‘Extra Discipline’ After Wild Game 4

Share this:

Tweet







This year’s NBA Finals Game 5 reportedly will look a whole lot different than the fifth contest between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors in the 2016 championship round.

Last year, Warriors star Draymond Green was suspended for the pivotal Game 5 that sparked the Cavs’ historic comeback. Cleveland also will face a must win when they take the floor at Oracle Arena on Monday but, according to USA TODAY Sports’ Sam Amick, nobody will face “extra discipline” this time around despite a heated Game 4 on Friday.

No extra discipline coming from the NBA based on the Cavs-Warriors plays reviewed from Game 4, I'm told. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 10, 2017

The main incident in the Cavs’ 137-116 win Friday night was when Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia hit Cleveland’s Iman Shumpert in the groin, and if anyone was going to face further discipline, there was a good chance it would have been him.

Shumpert also received a technical foul on the play, as did Kevin Durant and LeBron James when they confronted each other at a different point during the game. There were seven total technical fouls and 51 personal fouls between the two teams. Oh, and there was that whole incident when Green got his second technical foul, but not really (thanks, refs).

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images