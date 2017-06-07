Dwight Howard Thinks Kevin Durant, Not LeBron James, Is Best NBA Player

Share this:

LeBron James is one of the best players in basketball history, but one NBA star doesn’t even think he’s the best in the league right now.

Speaking on ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday, Dwight Howard made the case that Kevin Durant actually is the No. 1 player in the NBA at present.

“KD is seven feet,” Howard said. “He’s doing things that no seven-footer has ever really done. That’s what sets him apart from a lot of players in this league — his ability to score from anywhere on the floor, he has great handles. And the thing he’s doing this year, better than any other year, he’s blocking shots. His defense is crazy this year.”

While Durant vs. James is a close debate, KD has been the better player in the 2017 NBA Finals. He’s averaging 35.5 points through two games, both of which the Golden State Warriors have won handily. James, too, has been terrific, as he’s averaging a triple-double to start the series.

Howard will probably catch some flack for his take, but he’s not the only one that holds this opinion. After Game 2, Paul Pierce went on record of saying Durant currently is the best basketball player in the world.

Durant’s case certainly will be bolstered if the Warriors continue to roll through the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals.

