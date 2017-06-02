Eduardo Rodriguez Placed On Red Sox’s 10-Day Disabled List With Knee Injury

Share this:

The injury bug has bitten the Boston Red Sox’s pitching staff once again.

The Red Sox have placed starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez on the 10-day disabled list with a right knee injury, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced Friday afternoon. They recalled relief pitcher Brandon Workman from Triple-A Pawtucket to replace him. The Boston Herald’s Michael Silverman was the first to report the news of Rodriguez’s injury.

Rodriguez slipped and fell while warming up in the bullpen Thursday night before his start against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. The Orioles then tagged the left-hander for seven runs on eight hits — four of which were home runs — before he exited with two outs in the sixth inning of Boston’s eventual 7-5 loss.

Rodriguez didn’t make any indication after the game that he hurt his knee during the bullpen fall.

“I just threw a pitch and my foot got in a bad position and I went down,” Rodriguez said, via WEEI.com. “But nothing crazy.”

The 24-year-old had been enjoying a strong season before Thursday night, entering the contest with a 4-1 record and 2.77 ERA. Yet with Rodriguez sidelined and knuckleballer Steven Wright out for the season, the Red Sox will need to find yet another starter to fill the back end of their rotation.

