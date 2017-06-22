Lonzo Ball Gives Pitch To Convince LeBron James To Join Lakers In 2018

Share this:

Many expect the Los Angeles Lakers to draft UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft, and rumor has it that Ball might be welcoming a superstar to L.A. in 2018.

LeBron James can opt out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers after the 2017-18 season, and many have speculated that James has his eye on joining the Purple and Gold for the final act of his career.

While James’ preferred destination is unknown, Ball went on ESPN’s ” Sportscenter: The Six,” and gave a hypothetical pitch for the superstar to join him should the Lakers draft the electric point guard.

“Aye man, LeBron, I like to win, I know you like to win,” Ball said. “I think our games could help each other out a lot. Anytime you want the ball, just let me know. It’s gonna be there, you know.”

The Lakers appeared to clear the way for Ball when they reportedly traded D’Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, and it rumor has it that James might not be the only superstar potentially heading to the Lakers, as Paul George already has made his desire to head to L.A. known.

Even if George and Ball do join the young Lakers, it likely will take a lot more to convince James that they can contend for a title.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images