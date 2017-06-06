Patriots Minicamp Attendance: Nate Solder, Rookie Tackle Lone Absences

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots were down just two players Tuesday when they took the field for Day 1 of mandatory minicamp.

Offensive tackles Nate Solder and Andrew Jelks both were absent from the session, which was held under unseasonably cold and rainy conditions on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower, wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell and defensive tackle Alan Branch all were present after missing the one day of Patriots organized team activities that was open to the media last month. None of the three participated in positional or team drills, however, instead working out with coaches on a separate field.

Safety Duron Harmon joined the trio for conditioning work midway through the session.

The Patriots’ three-day minicamp will continue with another practice Wednesday before concluding on Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images