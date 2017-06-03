Red Sox Vs. Orioles Live Stream: Watch MLB Game Online

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox have not been able to decipher the Baltimore Orioles during the 2017 Major League Baseball season.

The Red Sox have lost the first two games of their current four-game series with the Orioles, and now are 4-7 overall against their American Leauge East rivals.

Boston will send David Price to the mound Saturday at Camden Yards in an attempt to get back on track. The Red Sox left-hander will be making his second start of the season after missing the first eight weeks of the campaign with a sprained left elbow.

Here’s how you can watch Red Sox vs. Orioles online.

When: Saturday, June 3, at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

