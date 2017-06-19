Tom Brady Reveals ‘Dream’ To Someday Play An NFL Game In China

Share this:

Tweet







Tom Brady’s trip to Asia must be going well.

Brady visited China over the weekend as part of an Under Armour promotional tour, and the New England Patriots quarterback made it clear he’d someday like to return alongside some of his NFL buddies.

“My dream is to play a game here in China someday,” Brady said, according to ESPN.com. “We had an opportunity, I think, 10 years ago, and my team was going to play here, and unfortunately it didn’t work out. But one day I hope that there are many games here, and over the course of a year, because it’s such a great sport and because I love it so much, to bring that here and to bring the discipline and incredible strategy involved.”

As Brady alluded to, the Patriots were scheduled to play a 2007 preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks in Beijing, but the contest was moved to 2009 before being canceled over financial concerns.

But China is a huge market, so Brady’s idea isn’t outlandish, especially with the league making a strong effort in recent years to appeal to an international audience.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images