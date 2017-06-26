Tom Brady, Stephen Curry Look Like They Enjoyed Round Of Golf Together

It was a big weekend for the Under Armour family on the golf course.
Jordan Spieth won the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., thanks to an epic playoff hole-out, and Tom Brady and Stephen Curry apparently hit the links for a round of golf, too.
The New England Patriots quarterback, fresh off a trip to Asia, posted a photo on Instagram of himself dressed in golf gear with Curry, or the “Young Jedi” as Brady called the Golden State Warriors point guard.
Brady has received golf lessons from Spieth in the past, and Curry also is known for being a pretty good golfer. So, we imagine there were some good shots in that twosome.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
