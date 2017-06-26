Tom Brady, Stephen Curry Look Like They Enjoyed Round Of Golf Together

Share this:

It was a big weekend for the Under Armour family on the golf course.

Jordan Spieth won the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., thanks to an epic playoff hole-out, and Tom Brady and Stephen Curry apparently hit the links for a round of golf, too.

The New England Patriots quarterback, fresh off a trip to Asia, posted a photo on Instagram of himself dressed in golf gear with Curry, or the “Young Jedi” as Brady called the Golden State Warriors point guard.

Young Jedi @stephencurry30 🏌 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 25, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Brady has received golf lessons from Spieth in the past, and Curry also is known for being a pretty good golfer. So, we imagine there were some good shots in that twosome.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images