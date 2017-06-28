Boston Red Sox

Watch Christian Vazquez Launch First Home Run Of Season For Red Sox

It had been a while since Christian Vazquez hit a home run, but he ended his drought with a bang Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins were locked in a scoreless tie when the catcher stepped to the plate in the bottom of the second inning and put a charge into a 2-2 fastball from Hector Santiago.

The two-run blast was Vazquez’s first homer since May 1, 2016, against the New York Yankees. And it got out of Fenway Park in a hurry.

Not a bad time to hit your first homer of the season.

