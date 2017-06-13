Will LeBron James Leave Cavs For Lakers In 2018? Brian Scalabrine Has Heard Such

Share this:

LeBron James needs a way to beat the Golden State Warriors over the long term, and his plan might include leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James said Monday night after the Warriors beat the Cavs 129-120 to win the NBA Finals in Game 5 that he’s going to need to think long and hard about how Cleveland can beat a Golden State team that’s set up to win for a long time. However, there’s been plenty of speculation that James might move to the Western Conference instead when he’ll be able to opt out of his contract after next season, specifically to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I’m hearing he’s going to (stay in Cleveland) for one more year and then bolt to (the Lakers),” Boston Celtics analyst and former NBA center Brian Scalabrine on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” on Tuesday. “He has a house in L.A., his kids are enrolled in school in L.A. even though they don’t attend the school, so … I’m hearing (he’ll stay with the Cavs) for one more shot at beating the Warriors and then he’s off to La La Land.”

The Lakers have plenty of young talent and are rumored to be Paul George’s top choice when he becomes a free agent after next season, so Los Angeles certainly wouldn’t be a bad landing spot for the King. It would make the dynamic in the East interesting, too, as the Celtics would be the favorite in a conference that would have more parity without James.

Still, with the way James has been known to drag out announcements in free agency, it seems unlikely he’ll say anything definitive about it until his contract officially is up.

