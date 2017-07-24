Dabo Swinney Joins ‘First Take,’ Gives Brutal Stephen A. Smith Impression

Many have tried and failed at impersonating Stephen A. Smith. But few — if any — have done as poorly as Dabo Swinney.
Clemson’s head football coach joined ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday, and was disappointed to learn that Smith was absent for the day. That’s probably for the best, though, as who knows what Smith would’ve done if he witnessed this cringe-worthy impression in person:
We’re not sure what’s worse: Swinney’s channeling of Smith, or the awkward laughter of the on-air talent.
Either way, it’s probably in the best interest of everyone that Swiney stick to his day job, which he’s quite good at.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images