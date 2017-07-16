Dale Earnhardt Jr. Rides His Bike To Earn Beers, Not To Burn Calories

Share this:

Tweet







LOUDON, N.H. — Some people like to plan their bike route so they cover a specific distance, others like to burn a certain number of calories but Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a fairly unique way of monitoring his workouts.

Earnhardt told fans at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday he uses “beers earned” to measure the intensity of his rides.

“They have these little widgets you can add to your Garmin, right, so I took off how many calories I’ve burned, and put on how many beers I’ve earned,” Earnhardt said during a question and answer session.

The 42-year-old Hendrick Motorsports driver’s cycling has been talked about a lot during the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He reportedly was flipped off by somebody in March while he was on a bike ride, and a picture he posted before a ride with Jimmie Johnson caused a Twitter spat between Lance Armstrong and Earnhardt.

Ahead of Sunday’s Overton 301, Earnhardt said he began cycling earlier this season, and a ride he took in Loudon highlights why he has stuck with it.

“We went out and rode yesterday, burned about 1,000 calories — Friday, burned another 900 — so that’s a lot of extra beer I get to drink on Sunday after the race,” Earnhardt said.

See highlights of the interview in the video below.