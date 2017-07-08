Jazz Take Out Full-Page Ad To Thank Gordon Hayward In Salt Lake Tribune

Share this:

Gordon Hayward left Utah to join the Boston Celtics after seven seasons with the Jazz, but the club doesn’t seem to have any hard feelings.

The 27-year-old has been out and about in Boston since agreeing to a four-year, $128 million contract with the Celtics, but Hayward still is getting love from Salt Lake City. The Jazz took out a full-page ad in the Salt Lake Tribune on Friday thanking Hayward for his time with the franchise.

Jazz say thank you to Gordon Hayward in today's Salt Lake Tribune. pic.twitter.com/J0LIa0r170 — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) July 7, 2017

“Thank you, Gordon,” the ad reads.

“For always giving us your best. We’ve enjoyed the game-winning shots and watching you become an NBA All-Star, and we’re proud of your growth as a husband, father and teammate.

“We wish you and your family happiness and success as you move on with your career.

“The Miller Family and Utah Jazz.”

While it’s not necessarily uncommon for teams to take out ads for players after they leave, the Jazz easily could have been bitter about the way Hayward’s decision played out. Hayward’s agent refuted initial reports that the forward had decided to join the Celtics, giving the Jazz a sliver of hope that Hayward would return until he finally announced his choice in The Players’ Tribune.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images