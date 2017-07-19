Kyrie Irving, Like LeBron James, Doesn’t Sound Too Confident In Cavs

Share this:

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been known to react well to drama, sometimes even creating it themselves to use as motivation. But are the problems getting a little too serious in The Land?

Cavs point guard Kyrie Irving hit the red carpet Tuesday night for Sports Illustrated’s “Fashionable 50” event in Los Angeles — hardly a scene for important basketball news. In an interview with SI’s Maggie Gray, though, Irving didn’t dodge a question about the current state of his club. Quite the opposite, in fact.

“I understand we’re in a very peculiar place,” Irving told Gray. “We just have to make sure that all of our pieces are aligned first, and then we go from there. But it’s the summertime, a lot of craziness going on in the NBA, so it’s best to just observe and then see what happens.

“Obviously, there are some things that I’m pretty sure our organization wants to do, and we’ll go from there.”

Irving easily could have given a non-answer here, and he didn’t exactly rip the Cavs. But considering LeBron James reportedly is “concerned” about the franchise’s direction and Cleveland still doesn’t have a replacement for general manager David Griffin, Irving’s comments suggest he’s well aware of possible stormy skies ahead.

Does this mean James will skip town following the 2017-18 season and his All-Star sidekick will demand a trade shortly after? Not necessarily. But LeBron clearly isn’t the only one in Cleveland with his ear to the ground.

