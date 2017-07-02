Mookie Betts Has Historic Day In Red Sox’s Clubbing Of Blue Jays

Share this:

Mookie Betts had a huge day Sunday at Rogers Centre.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder went 4-for-6 with two home runs and eight RBIs in Boston’s 15-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays and is hitting .483 over his past seven games.

Betts became the first leadoff hitter in Red Sox history to record eight RBIs in a game since RBIs became an official stat in 1920, and he also joined Nomar Garciaparra as the only other member of the Red Sox to record multiple games with eight RBIs in his career.

To hear Betts discuss his monster day at the dish, check out the video above from ‘Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

