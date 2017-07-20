Red Sox Wrap: Dustin Pedroia’s Three-RBI Night Lifts Boston To 5-1 Win

Share this:

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email





The Boston Red Sox had played 67 innings in the last five days coming into Wednesday night’s game, but that didn’t stop Dustin Pedroia and the Red Sox’s offense from jumping on the Toronto Blue Jays early.

The Red Sox scored four runs with two outs in the second inning against Jays starter Aaron Sanchez en route to a 5-1 win at Fenway Park. Boston’s offense had been struggling to deliver in the clutch of late (Hanley Ramirez’s walk-off home run being the exception) but Pedroia and Deven Marrero each delivered two-out two-run singles to give Boston a lead it would not relinquish.

Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz wasn’t masterful, but he was able to work around shaky command to pitch into the seventh inning and get the win.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 54-42, while the Blue Jays fell to 43-51 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Normal.

After playing two games of at least 15 innings in a four-day span, the Red Sox cruised through Wednesday’s game thanks to a solid outing from Pomeranz and a four-run second inning.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

The Red Sox scored four runs with two outs in the second inning against Sanchez.

Boston’s offense staked Pomeranz to a four-run lead and the Blue Jays couldn’t get much going against the lefty.

ON THE BUMP

— Pomeranz didn’t have his best command Wednesday night, but the left-hander was able to work around five walks to turn in another quality outing. He tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits while striking out three and issuing five walks.

The Blue Jays finally got on the board when Jose Bautista drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to right field in the fifth inning. The run, which trimmed the Sox’s lead to four, was unearned due to an error by Pedroia.

The lefty was lifted with two outs in the seventh inning after walking Miguel Montero. He threw 116 pitches, 65 for strikes in another sound outing.

— Heath Hembree recorded the final out of the seventh. He also pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

— Ben Taylor gave up a hit in an inning of work.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox jumped on Sanchez in the second inning when Marrero laced a two-out two-run single to center field to score Jackie Bradley Jr. and Brock Holt. After Mookie Betts reached on an error and Andrew Benintendi walked, Pedroia came through with another clutch hit, ripping a two-run single to center to give Boston a four-run edge.

— Boston added a run in the fourth when Pedroia hit a slow roller to Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki with two outs and Betts on second. Tulowitzki attempted to barehand the ball, but it scooted under his fingers, allowing Pedroia to reach and Betts to come around to score and give the Sox a five-run lead.

— Pedroia went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and walk.

— Betts went 1-for-3 with two runs scored.

— Chris Young went 2-for-4 with two singles.

— Bradley went 1-for-4 with a strikeout.

— Marrero went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

Another solid outing from Pomeranz.

Tonight is 1st time in Drew Pomeranz’s Boston career he’s thrown at least 6 IP while allowing 3 or fewer hits. Did it 7 times for Pads in 16 — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) July 20, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will finish their four-game series against the Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon. Doug Fister will get the ball for Boston and he will be opposed by Francisco Liriano. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images