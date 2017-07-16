Red Sox’s Marathon Loss To Yankees ‘As Bad As It Gets’ Before Doubleheader

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox lost a marathon game to the New York Yankees on Saturday at Fenway Park, and that could cause some issues going forward.

The Red Sox fell 4-1 in 16 innings and used every pitcher in their bullpen as well as starter Doug Fister, who took the loss.

Boston and New York will play a doubleheader Sunday, meaning that Saturday’s 16-inning affair puts both teams in a difficult spot, especially when it comes to their bullpens.

NESN’s Dennis Eckersley discussed what the marathon loss will mean for Sunday’s double dip, as well as Chris Sale’s dominant start against the Yankees.

To hear what Eckersley had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.