Robert Kraft Has ‘Surprise’ In Store For Patriots Fans With Super Bowl Banner

Since the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI in February, many have pondered where the team will put their fifth banner.

My biggest worry heading into #Patriots training camp: where do they put the Super Bowl LI banner? I'm all about symmetry pic.twitter.com/TaIPngPf9N — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) July 26, 2017

We’ll have to wait until Sept. 7, when the Patriots open up the 2017 season against the Kansas City Chiefs, to find out, because it’s a surprise.

“We had a high-class problem because we had no more room to put banners,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said on Sirius XM NFL Radio’s “Movin’ the Chains.” “So we had to change the construction around, so we have a little surprise for our fans that night that should be very cool.”

Super Bowl LI has been a real nuisance for the Patriots. First it put them weeks behind in their offseason planning, and now they had to rearrange the stadium to hang a new banner. The cost of winning.

