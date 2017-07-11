Brad Keselowski’s Daughter, 2, Might Be Ryan Blaney’s New Biggest Fan

Share this:

Tweet







The world is filling up with more and more Ryan Blaney fans, something Brad Keselowski is learning the hard way.

Following his rough performance in Saturday’s Quaker State 400, Keselowski returned home and discovered that Scarlett, his 2-year-old daughter, is now a card-carrying member of Team Blaney. Watch Scarlett express her sincere concern for Blaney’s whereabouts, rather than her dad’s well-being, in the video below.

Got home and learned I'm raising a @Blaney fan pic.twitter.com/ESIXj50vMD — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) July 9, 2017

If Scarlett already wasn’t a bigger fan of Blaney’s than Keselowski’s, watching her father’s horrendous hula-hoop attempt likely tipped the scales in Blaney’s favor.

These two drivers apparently are pretty good friends, so Keselowski perhaps could talk Blaney into babysitting sometime.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images