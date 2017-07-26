Some NFL Assistants Believe Tom Brady Will ‘Dramatically Age’ In 2017

Tom Brady turns 40 on Aug. 3, but he looked just as good last season as he did when he was in his 20’s and early 30’s.

The New England Patriots quarterback missed the first four games of the 2016 season due to suspension only to come back and throw for 3,554 yards and 28 touchdowns with just two interceptions. And oh, yeah, Brady also helped lead the team to his fifth Super Bowl win and was named Super Bowl MVP for the fourth time.

But, for some reason, there are NFL assistants who believe 2017 will be the year Brady begins to decline. Here’s what Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman was told:

“Some assistant coaches believe time is the only thing that can beat Brady, and they expect him to dramatically age this season. They believe it will be highly noticeable. That isn’t my view, but some people in the sport feel that way.

“I’ve heard various versions of this for years now. This will be the year age finally catches up to Brady. Heard it over and over, yet he keeps winning. There’s no reason to believe the number 40 will stop him.”

Freeman said he believes Brady will “obliterate the AFC East and make another Super Bowl run,” which isn’t an uncommon opinion after the Patriots’ busy offseason, which included trading for wide receiver Brandin Cooks. So while a Brady decline might be a nice thought for opposing defenses, there’s no tangible reason to believe 2017 specifically will be the year.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images