Tom Brady Got To Hang With The Stanley Cup, And Pittsburgh Fans Were NOT Happy

The Stanley Cup has been called the greatest trophy in professional sports. NHL players will play through broken limbs and punctured lungs just for the chance to touch it.
Now, imagine a player from a completely different sport casually taking a photo with Lord Stanley, putting his hand on the massive trophy like it’s an old friend.
That apparently happened, and it wasn’t just any player. Philip Pritchard, the NHL’s official Stanley Cup caretaker, tweeted out a photo Friday of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posing with the storied vessel.
Brady has friends in high places, so we’re not surprised the five-time Super Bowl champion managed to get a date with the NHL’s championship trophy.
But not everyone was pleased with this development — especially Pittsburgh fans, whose Penguins just won the Cup and whose Steelers have a pretty fierce rivalry with Brady’s Patriots.
You get the idea. Some Pittsburgh fans even went… there.
Nothing like an innocent photo op to incense an entire fan base. Now, about that Brady vs. Sidney Crosby debate…
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
