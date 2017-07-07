Tom Brady Got To Hang With The Stanley Cup, And Pittsburgh Fans Were NOT Happy

Share this:

The Stanley Cup has been called the greatest trophy in professional sports. NHL players will play through broken limbs and punctured lungs just for the chance to touch it.

Now, imagine a player from a completely different sport casually taking a photo with Lord Stanley, putting his hand on the massive trophy like it’s an old friend.

That apparently happened, and it wasn’t just any player. Philip Pritchard, the NHL’s official Stanley Cup caretaker, tweeted out a photo Friday of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posing with the storied vessel.

Brady has friends in high places, so we’re not surprised the five-time Super Bowl champion managed to get a date with the NHL’s championship trophy.

But not everyone was pleased with this development — especially Pittsburgh fans, whose Penguins just won the Cup and whose Steelers have a pretty fierce rivalry with Brady’s Patriots.

for Stanley's sake please get his filthy hands of that grail — Mark Tower (@stonejugsoccer) July 7, 2017

Is this from 2017? What Penguin let him get anywhere near it? — Lonker Crew (@lonkercrew) July 7, 2017

Uhh…NO. How in God's name did this piece of 💩 get to touch the Cup on the Pens' watch? — Brian Skokowski (@brianski71) July 7, 2017

complete and utter blasphemy !!! I threw up in my mouth gazing upon this sacrilege … 🤢🤢🤢🤢 — Brady Milligan (@IrishTirade) July 7, 2017

You get the idea. Some Pittsburgh fans even went… there.

Unlike a super bowl, you can't cheat your way to a Stanley Cup! — Ryan Muldowney (@muldo) July 7, 2017

Can't deflate a puck — Nick Stupakis (@nickstupakis) July 7, 2017

Nothing like an innocent photo op to incense an entire fan base. Now, about that Brady vs. Sidney Crosby debate…

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images