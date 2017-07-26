Why Derrick Rose Joined Cavs Years After Forced LeBron James Recruitment

A lot can change in seven years. Just ask Derrick Rose.

Rose signed a one-year, $2.1 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, giving the veteran point guard an opportunity to contend for an NBA title alongside LeBron James. It’s an interesting turn of events, however, as Rose apparently hated the idea of trying to recruit James to the Chicago Bulls seven years ago when the latter’s future hung in the balance.

Rose, who was drafted by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, was entering his third season when James left Cleveland and signed with the Miami Heat. Pretty much every NBA team tried to recruit James, and the Bulls were no different, with Rose even honoring the organization’s wishes and reaching out via text, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

But Wojnarowski wrote Wednesday that Rose wanted no part of the recruitment process. Instead, Rose — described by Wojnarowski as “an enigma to his peers, a shy, quiet, but fiercely proud player who compromised nothing” — was focused on leading Chicago to the top, even if it meant squaring off with James for Eastern Conference supremacy year in and year out.

“Even when Derrick didn’t want to recruit, it was respected,” one of James’ close associates recently told Wojnarowski. “It’s not who he is.”

So, what changed? Why is Rose suddenly down to join forces with James?

Well, it mostly has to do with Rose’s career, which has taken a turn for the worse largely due to injuries. There reportedly wasn’t much interest in the 28-year-old, who’s coming off a lackluster season with the New York Knicks, and the idea of joining a fledgling franchise just wasn’t enticing.

“A one-year deal on a bad team to try and put up numbers — we did not want to entertain that way of thinking,” agent B.J. Armstrong told ESPN on Tuesday. “Getting up every day to go to the gym to just try and put up numbers — that’s not who he is. He didn’t want to chase anything this summer other than, ‘Hey, let’s get around a group of guys who are like-minded, who are pursuing winning and be a part of that.’ ”

The Cavs remain the team to beat in the Eastern Conference despite the ongoing drama surrounding Kyrie Irving’s trade request. They’ve been to three consecutive NBA Finals, winning one in 2016, and there’s reason to believe James could guide them to another appearance this season if all goes well.

“I have a single focus and purpose of wanting to play to win,” Rose said, per NBA.com. “Being part of a roster and organization that shares that type of commitment and being able to play with the Cavaliers and compete for a championship is the only thing that matters for me. I am very happy to be in Cleveland and look forward to getting to work.”

Work no longer includes trying to take down James and Co. Instead, it involves playing alongside him, which once seemed unrealistic given Rose’s desire to lead his own team to a title.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images