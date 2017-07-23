Xander Bogaerts Reflects On Defensive Struggles In Loss Against Angels

Xander Bogaerts had an off night defensively Saturday.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop was credited with two errors in the Sox’s 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. One of those errors was a fielding mistake, while the other came on a throw to second base

Hear what Bogaerts had to say about his defensive struggles in the video from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino, above.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images