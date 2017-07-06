Xander Bogaerts ‘Trying To Get Timing Back’ At Plate Before All-Star Break

Share this:

Xander Bogaerts missed two games with left groin tightness recently, and he has been a bit rusty at the plate as a result.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop is starting to find his groove, though, as he blasted a two-run home run in Wednesday’s 8-2 loss to the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park.

The homer shows Bogaerts is starting to feel comfortable at the plate as he works to get his timing back before the Major League Baseball All-Star break.

To hear Bogaerts discuss his approach at the plate, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images