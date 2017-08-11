Aly Raisman, Ex-NFL Boyfriend Reportedly Break Up After Six Months

If they didn’t know before, Aly Raisman and Colton Underwood now are fully aware that nothing lasts forever, and they both know hearts can change.

Raisman, an Olympic gold medalist, and Underwood, a former NFL tight end, are calling it quits after six months of dating, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

“We’re taking a break right now,” Underwood recently told the Star. “We’re still good friends and talk, but all that travel had been a nightmare.”

Given that Raisman is based in Needham, Mass., and Underwood reportedly trains in Colorado, it’s not surprising that things came to this. And hey, it seems like everyone’s on good terms.

“It ended fine,” Underwood said. “We’re in a good place.”

Given Raisman’s ever-increasing star-power, we expect she’ll be quite the hot commodity.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images