Jon Jones Teases Showing Up At WWE ‘SummerSlam’ To Call Out Brock Lesnar

Jon Jones already called out Brock Lesnar on the big stage once. Who’s to say he won’t do it again?

Jones, who challenged Lesnar immediately after defeating Daniel Cormier to win the UFC light heavyweight championship at UFC 214, responded to a tweet Wednesday asking whether he plans to show up to WWE “SummerSlam” at the Barclays Center on Aug. 20.

Soooooo you showing up ringside at Summerslam or nah? — VIII (@evo_08) August 9, 2017

It's crossed my mind https://t.co/xlnbywH1y2 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 9, 2017

Lesnar currently is employed by WWE and holds the company’s universal championship, but there’s been plenty of talk about him possibly returning to UFC for a superfight with Jones.

Perhaps Jones will make an appearance next Sunday to add fuel to the fire, although Lesnar is scheduled to defend his WWE title in a fatal four-way match with Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe, so he’ll already have a full plate as far as performing goes.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images