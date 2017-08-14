NBA Schedule 2017-18: Best Celtics Games To Mark On Your Calendar

The Boston Celtics are expected to be a legitimate NBA championship contender for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

The C’s upgraded their roster in the offseason by signing All-Star forward Gordon Hayward and drafting Duke’s Jayson Tatum with the No. 3 pick. After losing in the Eastern Conference finals and earning the No. 1 seed a season ago, expectations are as high as they’ve been since the second “Big 3” era began in 2007.

The 2017-18 NBA schedule was released Monday. Here are 10 notable games Celtics fans should mark on their calendar.

Opening Night: The Celtics will play LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 17 in a rematch of the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals.

Home Opener: TD Garden will host its first regular-season game of the new campaign on Oct. 18 when the C’s take on the Milwaukee Bucks. It’s only one night after Boston opens the season in Cleveland.

Christmas Day: The Celtics and Washington Wizards played a fantastic seven-game series in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season, and they’ll renew their rivalry on Christmas.

vs. Golden State Warriors: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and the defending champions make their only regular-season trip to Boston on Oct. 16.

at Golden State Warriors: The Celtics are the only Eastern Conference team to beat the Warriors at Oracle Arena in each of the last two regular seasons. Boston won by 13 points in Golden State last season, although Durant didn’t play because of an injury. They’ll meet again in Oakland on Jan. 27.

vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: The Celtics host the Cavs on Jan. 3 and Feb. 11.

at Cleveland Cavaliers: Opening Night is the Celtics’ only regular-season trip to Cleveland.

vs. Los Angeles Lakers: No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball’s first game in Boston is Nov. 8.

at Los Angeles Lakers: The Celtics make their only trip to Los Angeles to play their rivals on Jan. 23.

vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Markelle Fultz probably thought he was going to be a Celtic when Boston won the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery, But the C’s traded the No. 1 pick, and Fultz went to the 76ers. He’ll make his Boston debut on Nov. 30.

London: The Celtics and 76ers will play at O2 Arena in London, England on Jan. 11.

at Utah Jazz: Hayward, who signed with the Celtics as a free agent this summer after spending his first seven seasons with the Jazz, will make his lone trip to Utah on March 28.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images