NFL Rumors: Roger Goodell Close To Extending Contract Through 2024

Not a fan of Roger Goodell? Want the NFL to make a change at the top? Well, don’t hold your breath.

The NFL is close to giving its commissioner a five-year contract extension through 2024, Daniel Kaplan of the SportsBusiness Journal reported Monday. Goodell’s current contract is set to expire in 2019. ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported the news.

Goodell has served as NFL commissioner since 2006, when he took over for predecessor Paul Tagliabue after his retirement. The commish has endured plenty of public criticism during his 11-year tenure, mostly related to his handling of player discipline. He’s also overseen major scandals, such as Spygate, Bountygate and Deflategate, endured both player and referee lockouts and come under fire for issues of player safety.

But Goodell still is employed by the NFL’s owners, the majority of which stand by the commissioner despite their occasional differences. The league has employed just three commissioners since the 1966 AFL-NFL merger (Pete Rozelle being the third) and traditionally is resistant to change in its highest office.

Not that any of this will change how many fans feel about Goodell.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images