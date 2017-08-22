Red Sox Bullpen Unable To Earn Eduardo Rodriguez First Win Since May

Eduardo Rodriguez was in line to earn his first win since May on Monday night, but the Boston Red Sox bullpen was unable to seal the deal in a 5-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.

Rodriguez left with a 4-3 lead after pitching 5 2/3 innings. He gave up four hits and three earned runs, while striking out five and walking two.

To watch Rodriguez talk about his latest outing, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images