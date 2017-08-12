Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: Drew Pomeranz Starts; Mitch Moreland Returns For Boston

The Boston Red Sox hope Drew Pomeranz can maintain his fine form.

The Red Sox pitcher will take the mound against the New York Yankees on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, looking to banish the disappointment of Friday’s narrow loss and extend Boston’s lead over New York in the American League East division to four-and-half games. Pomeranz has pitched at least six innings in eight of his last 10 starts.

The Yankees will counter with Luis Severino, who is 4-0 with a 0.83 ERA in five starts since the All-Star break.

Mitch Moreland returns to Boston’s lineup and will bat fifth and play first base. Hanley Ramirez will be the Red Sox designated hitter, while Chris Young moves to the bench.

The Yankees make a number of lineup changes from Friday. Brett Gardner will play left field and lead off the order, Aaron Hicks will shift from left to right field and bat second and Chase Headley replaces Garrett Cooper at first base.

Here are the complete lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Yankees game.

RED SOX (65-50)

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (11-4, 3.36 ERA)

YANKEES (61-53)

Brett Gardner, LF

Aaron Hicks, RF

Aaron Judge, DH

Gary Sanchez, C

Didi Gregorius, SS

Todd Frazier, 3B

Chase Headley, 1B

Jacoby Ellsbury, CF

Ronald Torreyes, 2B

Luis Severino, LHP (9-4, 2.91 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images