Warriors Use Puppies To Announce Big Games On Upcoming NBA Schedule

Let’s face it: The NBA’s initial schedule release isn’t all that exciting.

The league revealed its nationally televised opening week and Christmas Day games Thursday, and even though there are some marquee matchups — like the Golden State Warriors taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 25 — there’s really not much to analyze without knowing the whole schedule. And the Warriors might have recognized that, as they chose to tell fans about their three known games in the most adorable way possible.

Our furry friends at @RocketDogRescue agreed to help us unveil a few key games for the 2017-18 season ￼👀🐶🗓 pic.twitter.com/bb8HgSEc6M — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) August 10, 2017

The team employed those rescue pups for a few short videos, starting with one featuring the little doggies hanging out with the Larry O’Brien Trophy and ending with some Christmas-themed cuteness.

Another trip to NOLA coming up 🎭 pic.twitter.com/LDj6jvCaU3 — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) August 10, 2017

Very good dogs, indeed.