Lawrence Guy is a man of few words, but he had reason to gloat Sunday night.

The New England Patriots defensive tackle forced a fumble and picked off Baker Mayfield in his team’s 27-13 home victory over the Cleveland Browns. In particular, the interception was one of the premier highlights — albeit a bizarre one — of Guy’s Patriots career.

A few hours after helping his team move to 8-0, Guy took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the great play.

Take a look:

Short and sweet.

Guy and his fellow “Boogeymen” will look to keep the good times rolling next weekend when they visit the Baltimore Ravens on “Sunday Night Football.”

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images