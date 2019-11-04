Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you were looking for awful takes about the New England Patriots on Monday morning, all you had to do was sit through two miserable hours of “First Take.”

Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and former Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams all took turns bashing New England for losing Sunday night to the Baltimore Ravens. Unsurprisingly, the three talking heads consistently directed their criticisms toward Tom Brady who, of course, is “showing his age” — or something.

Here’s a roundup:

Kellerman: “It was incumbent upon Brady to put some points on the board, and he couldn’t do it. I’ve said he’s dinking and dunking more than ever last year, but this year it’s even more apparent. Tom Brady can’t win you a game like this. It’s Brady I’d be concerned about.”

Williams: “I knew that Tom Brady and that offense wasn’t as potent as they used to be with the loss of (Rob Gronkowski), because that was his comfort zone. That’s what Tom Brady liked to go to when he needed a big play, if he needed something to happen, whether it’s a pass interference … he no longer has that cushion. So, therefore, the age is starting to show when he plays youthful, good teams.”

Smith: “I believe the reason he was over there talking to himself (on the sidelines), was because they were putting a hat on him. So, it goes to what Max has talked about in terms of age, attrition, kicking in. … As you get older and you take those hits, you feel it a little bit more.”

And you thought Rob Parker and Nick Wright pumped out the roughest takes.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images