Red Sox Complete Deal to Add Billy Wagner to Bullpen

The trade saga is over. Billy Wagner is headed to Boston after all.

According to The Boston Globe, the Red Sox and Mets completed a deal at the 13th hour. Boston will send two midlevel minor leaguers to New York for the 38-year-old veteran left-hander. However, according to the Boston Herald, the Red Sox will send outfielder/designated hitter Chris Carter.

SI.com's Jon Heyman reported on his Twitter page that the Red Sox agreed to pay the remaining $2 million on Wagner's contract for this season.

Wagner reconsidered the trade with the Red Sox after initially nixing the deal by invoking his no-trade clause, FoxSports.com's Ken Rosenthal reports.

Wagner, through his agent, Bean Stringfellow, reportedly told the Red Sox that the trade was contigent on the team meeting two conditions — declining Wagners' $8 million club option for 2010 and declining to offer Wagner salary arbitration, thus making him a free agent without potential suitors having to give up draft picks to sign him.

The Red Sox only agreed to the first provision, which was at first a roadblock but was resolved.

Wagner, who is coming off Tommy John surgery, also expressed concerns about his health, according to a source.

"It's not about the option or arbitration. It's about his desire to end the year healthy for the future," the source told FoxSports.com before the deal was completed. "He feels he has a better chance lasting a month in a less competitive environment than perhaps two months in a pennant race and playoffs."

Stringfellow added that Wagner is only in the 11th month of his 14 months of rehab, so pitching too much would be a concern.

The 38-year-old Wagner said that wants to be a closer and wasn't interested in being a setup man for Jonathan Papelbon in Boston, but given that he can't be called upon too often, Wagner likely realized he can't be a closer this season.

The Red Sox claimed Wagner off waivers on Friday. The deadline to complete a deal was 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.