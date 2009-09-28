Report: Patriots Player Victim of Home Invasion

The home of a player on the New England Patriots was broken into over the weekend, according to a report in The Providence Journal.

The report says that North Attleboro police are investigating the incident, but under state law are not required to disclose any more information regarding an ongoing investigation.

The Providence Journal speculates that the home could have been that of cornerback Jonathan Wilhite, who was ruled inactive on Sunday despite not appearing on the team's final injury report. Wilhite's agent, Jason Chayut, told the Journal that the injury was "nothing serious" and "did not require hospitalization."